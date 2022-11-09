Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • US man eats 40 chickens in a row for 40 days; 500 people come to see his last meal
US man eats 40 chickens in a row for 40 days; 500 people come to see his last meal

US man eats 40 chickens in a row for 40 days; 500 people come to see his last meal

Articles
Advertisement
US man eats 40 chickens in a row for 40 days; 500 people come to see his last meal

US man eats 40 chickens in a row for 40 days; 500 people come to see his last meal

Advertisement
  • Alexander Tominsky wanted to eat a whole rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days.
  • 500 people came to watch Tominsky eat the final chicken, according to Mashable.
    • Advertisement

A lot of people try out different challenges on the internet, and some of them also start the challenges. A man from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recently completed a 40-day challenge in which he ate an entire chicken every day. Alexander Tominsky, who is 31 years old, wanted to eat a whole rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days. He wrote about his goal.

Tominsky told the New York Times, “This is just a little bit of a pain and a sacrifice for the happiness it seems to be giving people.” He used Twitter every day to post updates about where he was eating chicken. There were pictures of him with a chicken, and the date of the challenge was written on each post.

Advertisement

According to his Twitter post, he completed the challenge on November 6 and asked people to watch him consume “an entire rotisserie chicken.” Posters across the city invited people to meet him at an abandoned dock near Walmart.

Advertisement

500 people came to watch Tominsky eat the final chicken, according to Mashable. “Rotisserie Chicken Man” and “Philadelphia Chicken Man” are other nicknames.

Several people have liked his tweets and said something about them. “You got this, my dude,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

Another commented: “I don’t know who you are, or why you’re doing this, but this picture popping into my feed with no context made me laugh. Good luck with your chicken eating endeavors.”

Also Read

Viral video shows 110-foot-drop rollercoaster on US mountain
Viral video shows 110-foot-drop rollercoaster on US mountain

Video shows rollercoaster 7,000 feet above sea level going viral. "Defiance" has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Dogs sparks joy in some elderly people: Video goes viral
Dogs sparks joy in some elderly people: Video goes viral
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of 'Make My Trip'
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of 'Make My Trip'
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance
First woman from Chile to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
First woman from Chile to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
See: Makeup artist’s jaw-drop transformation to Pathaan’s SRK
See: Makeup artist’s jaw-drop transformation to Pathaan’s SRK
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story