A lot of people try out different challenges on the internet, and some of them also start the challenges. A man from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recently completed a 40-day challenge in which he ate an entire chicken every day. Alexander Tominsky, who is 31 years old, wanted to eat a whole rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days. He wrote about his goal.

Tominsky told the New York Times, “This is just a little bit of a pain and a sacrifice for the happiness it seems to be giving people.” He used Twitter every day to post updates about where he was eating chicken. There were pictures of him with a chicken, and the date of the challenge was written on each post.

According to his Twitter post, he completed the challenge on November 6 and asked people to watch him consume “an entire rotisserie chicken.” Posters across the city invited people to meet him at an abandoned dock near Walmart.

500 people came to watch Tominsky eat the final chicken, according to Mashable. "Rotisserie Chicken Man" and "Philadelphia Chicken Man" are other nicknames.

Several people have liked his tweets and said something about them. “You got this, my dude,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “I don’t know who you are, or why you’re doing this, but this picture popping into my feed with no context made me laugh. Good luck with your chicken eating endeavors.”