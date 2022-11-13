Advertisement
  Video of a young girl singing to her adorable kitten goes viral
There is no doubt that the Internet is a goldmine of morally upright information with the capacity to uplift our spirits and bring a smile to our faces. And if you’re looking for some upbeat stuff on a Sunday night, look no further because we have a precious video for you. A cute young lady and her adorable kitten are involved.

The video was shared on the Instagram profile KissyKabu, Piper & E, which is devoted to the young girl and her cats, and on the Twitter account @buitengebieden. “You are my cat, my pet. on the sound “Observe the caption that is written next to the video. The adorable young child can be seen singing to her furry buddy who is cuddled up on her lap, “You’re my kitty cat, my only kitty cat.” At the conclusion, she even kisses her pet. You will definitely experience a serotonin surge after watching the video.

View the video here:

More than 1.5 lakh people have seen and liked the video since it was posted three hours ago on Twitter. The share has received a number of comments as well.

If my mother would let me, I could be like this with my cat, a Twitter user wrote. Another person said, “I did the exact same thing at her age, and I still sing to them today. “This is the purpose of Twitter. Happiness and joy. adore cats, “a third person commented with a heart emoticon.

