Video of baby hippos learning how to swim is so adorable

Baby Hippos swimming in pool looks adorable
A video of a baby hippopotamus swimming in a pool is going...
There are countless adorable animal videos on the Internet that internet users adore. This never-ending list now includes a dog bending down to worship Lords, in addition to a rhino waking up a dozing dog. It is a sweet video of baby hippos. The video, which was tweeted, shows young hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo learning how to swim. One of the young hippos swims to the edge and raises its head above the surface as the video begins. The creature plays with a rubber duck as it swims back. The fact that the hippo even tries to chew the rubber duck is entertaining to watch.
The Cincinnati Zoo is listed as the source of the adorable video, which was reposted on Twitter under the account @fasc1nate. The video’s caption stated, “Baby hippos learning to swim at the Cincinnati Zoo.”
View the popular video below:
Baby hippos learning to swim at the @CincinnatiZoopic.twitter.com/kTzs0YT3At
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 16, 2022
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has had over 1.7 million views, and that number is still rising. Thousands of people have liked and commented on the share.
What a Chonky boy, someone commented. “That ear is moving. Lol, “one person said. A third said, “Awwwww sooooo cute and adorable.” “appears to be a rubber toy! I love it, “finished a fourth. “What do you want for Christmas, they asked? I’m a young hippo, “said a fourth.
