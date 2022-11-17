Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Video of baby hippos learning how to swim is so adorable
Video of baby hippos learning how to swim is so adorable

Video of baby hippos learning how to swim is so adorable

Articles
Advertisement
Video of baby hippos learning how to swim is so adorable

Video of baby hippos learning how to swim is so adorable

Advertisement

There are countless adorable animal videos on the Internet that internet users adore. This never-ending list now includes a dog bending down to worship Lords, in addition to a rhino waking up a dozing dog. It is a sweet video of baby hippos. The video, which was tweeted, shows young hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo learning how to swim. One of the young hippos swims to the edge and raises its head above the surface as the video begins. The creature plays with a rubber duck as it swims back. The fact that the hippo even tries to chew the rubber duck is entertaining to watch.

Also Read

Baby Hippos swimming in pool looks adorable
Baby Hippos swimming in pool looks adorable

A video of a baby hippopotamus swimming in a pool is going...

The Cincinnati Zoo is listed as the source of the adorable video, which was reposted on Twitter under the account @fasc1nate. The video’s caption stated, “Baby hippos learning to swim at the Cincinnati Zoo.”

View the popular video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has had over 1.7 million views, and that number is still rising. Thousands of people have liked and commented on the share.

Also Read

Watch: Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo is now big sister to a newborn hippo
Watch: Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo is now big sister to a newborn hippo

The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed the birth of a hippo. Bibi, a...

What a Chonky boy, someone commented. “That ear is moving. Lol, “one person said. A third said, “Awwwww sooooo cute and adorable.” “appears to be a rubber toy! I love it, “finished a fourth. “What do you want for Christmas, they asked? I’m a young hippo, “said a fourth.

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story