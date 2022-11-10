Video viral: Pigeon on plane wing slips during takeoff

Footage of a pigeon sitting on the wing of an aeroplane was uploaded to YouTube.

We are aware that it is only the middle of the week, but the blues are quite real. You undoubtedly had a challenging day at work, and now you’re looking for some comic relief by reading through your social media feeds. The good news is that we have exactly the right video clip for you. An hilarious video featuring a pigeon was recorded by a passenger who was sitting on an aeroplane while it was in flight.

The footage of the pigeon sitting peacefully on the wing of an aeroplane was uploaded by ViralHog on YouTube and shared everywhere. As the video progresses, you can see that the plane continues to try to take off while simultaneously increasing its speed. The bird, wholly oblivious to the workings of the aeroplane, maintains its perch on the wing and stealthily disappears from view.

“While waiting for his plane to take off, Fernando noticed a pigeon standing on the wing of the plane. He then decided to record,” the caption says.

Check out the video below:

Over 204 thousand people have watched the video, and many others have provided feedback on it. While some people couldn’t stop laughing at the pigeon’s blasé attitude, others wrote on what the bird might have been thinking and feeling while it was in the air.

