Edition: English
Edition: English

  Viral: Couple on speeding bike tumbles, woman continue records video
Couple on speeding bike tumbles, woman continue records video

  • A video has been posted online that shows a couple going fast, coming to a sudden stop, and falling.
  • The video has 1.66 lakh views and 13,500 likes.

Social media contains some of the most amusing and, at times, frightening videos. A video has been posted online that shows a couple going fast, coming to a sudden stop, and falling. But the funniest thing is that instead of helping her partner, the woman keeps recording the accident.

At the beginning of the video, the couple is going fast on a motorcycle. The two people seemed to be enjoying their ride while the woman talked and recorded everything. All of a sudden, the camera fell, and everything went fuzzy.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meme central (@memecentral.backup)

The woman continued video blogging after turning on the camera, ignoring her partner.

The video has 1.66 lakh views and 13,500 likes. Some say she blamed the rider for the accident, so she didn’t help.

A user wrote, “She is saying I came on the ride trusting him, but he doesn’t know how to ride a bike in the first place.”

Another user wrote, “My girlfriend is also a vlogger; she also does similar things.”

