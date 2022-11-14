Viral: Dog uses a plank to help a kitten who is stuck in water

Dog uses a plank to help a kitten who is stuck in water

The video was shared by Buitengebieden and has been watched more than 1.7 million times.

The dog uses a wooden plank to help the scared cat cross shallow water.

A video on Twitter that has been watched more than 1 million times shows a dog helping a kitten that got stuck in the water. It brings a wooden plank to help the scared cat, who didn’t want to go into the water.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden, and so far it has been seen by more than 1.7 million people.

A popular video shows a dog saving a stranded kitten. The cat wasn’t convinced she could traverse the shallow water. The dog rescued it. He found a plank and put it before the beast. The cat used it as a bridge.

Check out the video here:

Some users thought the video was cute, but others wrote in the comments that this clip might have been staged. Some people pointed fingers at the people who made this video.

“These videos are staged and faked. The kitten is obviously been mistreated. Don’t encourage these videos to be made,” someone wrote.

“What an awful setup, poor kitten terrified deliberately just so someone could get some ‘likes’. Horrible,” wrote another person.

