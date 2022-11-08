Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
Viral: Fish with strange round wounds leaves internet puzzled

Articles
Fish with strange round wounds leaves internet puzzled

  • A picture of a tuna fish with bite marks on its body has gone viral on social media.
  • The photo has over 1,000 likes and 150 comments.
  • Some online users called the image a “horror movie”.
On social media, people are getting the creeps from a picture that is going around showing strange bite marks on the body of a tuna fish.

Trapman Bermagui, a professional fisherman, posted a picture of the sea creature on Facebook on October 29 and wrote, “Serious cookie-cutter bites on this tuna”.

The picture showed that the fish had strange wounds that were too far apart to be from a single bite, too round to be from claws, and too similar to be random. At least six pieces of meat were missing from the fish’s side and belly.

Take a look:

The photo has over 1,000 likes and 150 comments. Some online users called the image a “horror movie,” while another said, “as if there weren’t enough things to be scared of in the ocean”.

“An awesome horror movie,” wrote one person. “Never seen one with this many bites,”  someone else said. “They aren’t bites. They are skin ulcers from bacteria or fun,” mentioned third.

