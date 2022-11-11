The snake’s dramatic act of pretending to be dead is funny to watch.

The video shows how excitedly the snake plays dead when it feels scared.

Many species use “thanatosis,” which means “appearing to die,” as a way to protect themselves.

Advertisement

We, humans, are hard-wired to be afraid of snakes for no good reason. This is because we don’t know which reptiles are dangerous and which ones aren’t. Even though most people get nervous when they hear the word “snake,” these reptiles are more afraid of us than we are of them.

Because of this, snakes use many different ways to hide or protect themselves from being eaten. One of the ways a hognose snake protects itself will make you laugh out loud.

A video that is going viral on Reddit shows how excitedly the snake plays dead when it feels scared.

Reddit user u/Schrodinger101 shared the post with the caption, ”Hognose snake theatrically fakes death to avoid predation.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

After being touched by a person, the hognose snake in the video flattens its body, hisses loudly, and acts like it is dead. The snake’s dramatic act of pretending to be dead is funny to watch. Many people also called it “the queen of drama in the world of serpents.”

According to Discover magazine, many species use “thanatosis,” which means “appearing to die,” as a way to protect themselves. Most of the time, it helps them because most predators prefer to eat living animals.

Also Read Viral: Man plays with giant anaconda, and snake strikes back Instagram user nickthewrangler posted a video of him handling an anaconda snake....