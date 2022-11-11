Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral: Internet goes crazy over fake death of a snake, called ‘drama queen’
Viral: Internet goes crazy over fake death of a snake, called ‘drama queen’

Viral: Internet goes crazy over fake death of a snake, called ‘drama queen’

Articles
Advertisement
Viral: Internet goes crazy over fake death of a snake, called ‘drama queen’

Internet goes crazy over fake death of a snake, called ‘drama queen’

Advertisement
  • The snake’s dramatic act of pretending to be dead is funny to watch.
  • The video shows how excitedly the snake plays dead when it feels scared.
  • Many species use “thanatosis,” which means “appearing to die,” as a way to protect themselves.
Advertisement

We, humans, are hard-wired to be afraid of snakes for no good reason. This is because we don’t know which reptiles are dangerous and which ones aren’t. Even though most people get nervous when they hear the word “snake,” these reptiles are more afraid of us than we are of them.

Because of this, snakes use many different ways to hide or protect themselves from being eaten. One of the ways a hognose snake protects itself will make you laugh out loud.

A video that is going viral on Reddit shows how excitedly the snake plays dead when it feels scared.

Reddit user u/Schrodinger101 shared the post with the caption, ”Hognose snake theatrically fakes death to avoid predation.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

After being touched by a person, the hognose snake in the video flattens its body, hisses loudly, and acts like it is dead. The snake’s dramatic act of pretending to be dead is funny to watch. Many people also called it “the queen of drama in the world of serpents.”

According to Discover magazine, many species use “thanatosis,” which means “appearing to die,” as a way to protect themselves. Most of the time, it helps them because most predators prefer to eat living animals.

Also Read

Viral: Man plays with giant anaconda, and snake strikes back
Viral: Man plays with giant anaconda, and snake strikes back

Instagram user nickthewrangler posted a video of him handling an anaconda snake....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the six hidden mistakes in Library
Brain Teaser: Find the six hidden mistakes in Library
Spot The Difference: Find the difference between the two images
Spot The Difference: Find the difference between the two images
Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records
Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records
Unbelievable see how this romantic proposal became a nightmare
Unbelievable see how this romantic proposal became a nightmare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story