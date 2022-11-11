Viral: Man plays with giant anaconda, and snake strikes back

Instagram user nickthewrangler posted a video of him handling an anaconda snake.

In the video, the snake bites his shirt and arm as he tries to play with it.

The video has 4.7 million likes and 5,800 comments.

When the anaconda snake he was playing with decided to strike back, he got more than he bargained for. In a video that was posted to Instagram, the man can be seen picking up a huge snake from the Amazon. Nick, who loves animals and reptiles, has shared the video.

Nick wears a cowboy hat and blue t-shirt in the video while clutching an anaconda. The snake bites his shirt and arm as he handles it.

Nick ducks as the furious snake lunges at his t-shirt. Nick’s arm hurts after the snake bit it again. Nick yells that the anaconda isn’t poisonous.

On Instagram, nickthewrangler says that he loves animals and reptiles, and his page is full of videos of him handling different kinds of snakes.

His bio reads, “To inspire and be a voice for our wild animals. Be Afraid And Do It Anyway! DON’T STOP WRANGLING!” The caption of the video reads, “Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)

The video has 4.7 million likes and 5,800 comments. One user remarked, “Put her back in the Amazon.” “She’s no plaything.”

Another wrote about the reptile’s behaviour: “Genuine question but why is she biting like that? Is it just because of not wanting to be handled, and how would you go about stopping her? I imagine if you put her down she would still keep biting until you got further away?”

A third said, Snakes are evil creatures tht shouldn’t be here! I don’t care what nobody says ! They kill people !”

The green anaconda is the world’s largest snake, according to National Geographic. They can grow to be 30 feet tall and weigh 250 kg.

