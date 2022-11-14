Advertisement
Viral: Man surprises mom and sister after Google interview

Viral: Man surprises mom and sister after Google interview

Articles
Viral: Man surprises mom and sister after Google interview

Man surprises mom and sister after Google interview

  • Advin Roy Netto surprises his mom and sister after getting a job at Google.
  • He had been trying to get a job since 2013.
  • The video has gone viral on the internet.
There is no way around the fact that getting your dream job after years of hard work is the best feeling in the world. Well, the same thing happened to this man, and a video of him surprising his mom and sister has gone viral on the internet.

The man named Advin Roy Netto actually got a job at Google, which was a very heartwarming surprise for him.

Instagram user Advin Roy Netto shared the video. He surprises his mom and sister following his Google interview in the short footage. His family was quite supportive, and his sister hugged him in tears.

Advin also said he had been trying to get a job since 2013. He also wrote in the post’s caption what he had learned from the experience. “We generally see the good side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort that went behind it.

I have been applying to Google since 2013. I applied every year without fail (I have proof of my applications). Every year, when I don’t hear back, I check what’s wrong with me. I tried to make changes in my resume and portfolio and tried again.

After a certain point, I thought I didn’t have a degree from a reputed design college, which could be one of the reasons. I don’t have control over that, but I have control over improving my portfolio and resume. So after several failed attempts, here I am,” he wrote.

“What I learned –
Keep trying and improvise. You will land on what you want.
To get into Google, you don’t need a fancy degree. If you are good at what you do, you will win it.

When things aren’t happening in your favour, have patience and focus on the things you can control.

Beyond UI UX designs, I do artwork and experimental designs and write blogs. Google has to process 70k- 1L applications weekly, and only 144 people will get the job. To get shortlisted, showcase your passion for what you do.

Ask for help and help others too. Ask someone you know to review your portfolio, do a mock interview. Ask for referrals. Not everyone will have the time to respond, but don’t get disappointed, keep asking. One or the other will help you,” the text in the caption goes on.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Advin Roy Netto (@advinroynetto)

The video got a million views after being shared online. Netizens congratulated Advin in the comments.

“What a beautiful and positive video this is, looking at the smiles. Priceless. You made my day,” someone wrote.

