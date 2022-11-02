Viral: Netizens are jealous of a cat enjoying spa day

Instagram posted the video has over 1.3 million views and is still rising.

Cat owners Fifi Furrha and Kareem Khalil run a spa for pets.

Chase gets massages, face masks, nail clipping and belly rubs.

When you feel depressed, a spa treatment is perfect. It detoxifies, rejuvenates, and soothes you instantaneously. Animals need spas too. The online video confirms this. Chase, a cat, is being pampered by his pet mom.

@dontstopmeowing Instagram posted the video. Cat owners Fifi Furrha and Kareem Khalil run it. “Chase enjoying a spaw day,” says the video caption. The cat’s mum tucks him in and massages him with an automated massager before using a face roller. The pet parent then applies a face mask and cucumber slices to Chase’s eyes. The spa treatment concludes with nail clipping and belly rubs. Chase’s spa day is envied.

Take a look:

“I can watch this all day,” someone wrote. “He is one patient guy — also the expression on his face. He LOOOOOVES it!!” wrote. “Dude I’m officially so jealous of Chase,” said a third. Fourth: “This video is better than my whole life.”

