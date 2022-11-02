Viral: Netizens are jealous of a cat enjoying spa day

Netizens enjoy this ‘strict’ cashier cat video
Twitter video shows a cat sitting inside a currency-filled box and refusing...
When you feel depressed, a spa treatment is perfect. It detoxifies, rejuvenates, and soothes you instantaneously. Animals need spas too. The online video confirms this. Chase, a cat, is being pampered by his pet mom.
@dontstopmeowing Instagram posted the video. Cat owners Fifi Furrha and Kareem Khalil run it. “Chase enjoying a spaw day,” says the video caption. The cat’s mum tucks him in and massages him with an automated massager before using a face roller. The pet parent then applies a face mask and cucumber slices to Chase’s eyes. The spa treatment concludes with nail clipping and belly rubs. Chase’s spa day is envied.
Take a look:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Instagram posted the footage yesterday. It has over 1.3 million views and is still rising.
“I can watch this all day,” someone wrote. “He is one patient guy — also the expression on his face. He LOOOOOVES it!!” wrote. “Dude I’m officially so jealous of Chase,” said a third. Fourth: “This video is better than my whole life.”
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.