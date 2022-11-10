Viral Pakistani girl Natasha from Pak VS NZ semi final has a message for Indian fans

Semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand: In the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Babar Azam and co-opener Mohammad Rizwan both scored their maiden fifty of the T20 World Cup 2022, advancing their teams to Wednesday’s championship match.

A Pakistani girl in the audience stole the show despite Pakistan defeating New Zealand by seven wickets.

The woman was the subject of multiple camera angles during the semifinal match. Shortly after, hints, including images of the “mystery girl in white,” went viral, prompting social media sleuths to scour the internet for a name.

Therefore, if you found yourself typing in precise terms like “Pakistani girl in today match name” into Google, let us assuage your concerns. Natasha resides in Australia and goes by Natasha.

As her countrymen successfully chased down a target of 153 with five balls remaining, all eyes (and cameras) were on the “mystery girl,” who could be seen having a great time and blowing kisses.

Natasha is a Melbourne-based Pakistani who was born and raised abroad.

The “Australian Punjaban” has explained that she only has one Instagram account after multiple phony profiles mimicking her appeared overnight.

What she said following the Pakistan vs. New Zealand semifinal, though, is revealed via a Twitter account that seems to contain her identity and images.

When asked who she wanted the Babar Azam-led team to face in the championship game, Natasha responded that she wanted Pakistan to defeat India.

The Pakistani girl added that Naseem Shah is her favorite bowler and that she “couldn’t be prouder” of how the squad performed against New Zealand in a post-game interview.

