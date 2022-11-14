This older woman with dementia hasn’t forgotten that she loves dogs

An Instagram video of a dog-lover giving an old lady a puppy has gone viral online.

The video received nearly 8 lakh views after it was posted online.

Netizens were moved by the video, and some even wrote about their own experiences with dogs.

If you really care about something, chances are you won’t forget about it. Just like this old lady. She has dementia, but she hasn’t forgotten how much she loves dogs.

So sweet, right? You should definitely check out a video of the same thing that has gone viral online.

The Good News Movement shared the now-famous video on Instagram. In the short video, a woman can be seen giving an old woman a small puppy.

Actually, the very old woman in a wheelchair had dementia. She didn’t forget, though, that she loved dogs. When she saw the puppy, she was filled with feelings, and the moment was too sweet.

The post’s caption says, “The love of puppies never fades away.”

Watch the video here:

The video received nearly 8 lakh views after it was posted online. Netizens were moved by the video, and some even wrote about their own experiences.

“Loving dogs isn’t something you’d forget, because it’s not something done consciously. It’s part of who we are. What a sweet lady, I’m glad she got to meet the puppies,” someone wrote.

