Viral: Two cats were having a standoff. A crow started the fight

The internet is full of funny videos of animals doing funny things. Like people, animals have their own ways of showing how they feel, whether they are happy or mad. One of these videos that has gone viral has made people laugh out loud. In the video, you can see a crow trying to get two cats to fight.

The video has been on Reddit for two hours and has gotten a lot of attention. Two cats are facing each other in the video when a crow jumps in and pokes one of them.

At first, the cat doesn’t pay any attention, but the bird does it again. This makes the cat angry, so it jumps on the other cat and starts fighting with it.

As soon as the two cats stop fighting, the bird comes back and pokes the same cat, which makes both cats fight again. It looks like the well-known crow got the better of the fight.

Several people who watched the video had a good time. One user said, “Bored crows are notorious s*** starters.”

Another wrote, “I’m always amazed at how smart crows are. On time we were walking our dogs (two greyhounds and two toy poodles) and some crows were herding a cat toward the greyhounds.”

