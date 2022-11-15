Viral Video: Baby elephant almost crushes a man to death

A viral video depicts a newborn elephant being overly friendly with a man who attempted to cuddle him.

Elephants are enormous, but also kind and nurturing, and are reported to have human-like feelings.

The video has over 215,000 views and 16,000 likes.

Elephants may be the largest terrestrial mammal, yet they are also one of the most affectionate and gregarious animals on Earth. They are enormous, but also kind and nurturing, and are reported to have human-like feelings. Moreover, like humans, they are playful beings who enjoy having fun. Baby elephants are incredibly lovely, and they adore cuddling. Although they are infants for their species, they are neither small nor light compared to humans. So, when a baby elephant attempted to hug a guy, he was unaware that he was crushing him.

In the video, the beautiful elephant was seen crawling over the man in order to exchange hugs and kisses. While pinned to the ground, the man tries to cling to the elephant affectionately and play with him, but he also appears to be in a little agony because he is being crushed by the elephant’s weight. However, the young elephant seemed incredibly pleased to be cuddling with a human infant.

Take a look at the video below:

