Viral Video: Bird steals a woman’s earbud and refuses to return it

Animals are entertaining creatures. Living with pets not only improves our physical health, but it also improves our mental and emotional well-being. It is usual to come across situations where monkeys have stolen items from humans in hill areas. They will take anything, from a bottle of juice to a packet of crisps. In a popular video, however, a bird went it a step further and grabbed an earphone from a woman who was wearing it.

The video, which was posted on Reddit, shows a woman sleeping on the ground and listening to music while wearing headphones. A yellow-coloured bird approaches her in a flash and steals one of her headphones. The bird suddenly takes off, the earbud still attached to its beak. The woman is taken aback and even offers the bird a banana in return for the merchandise, but she fails.

View the video here:

The video was first shared on TikTok. The 32-second film was eventually shared on other social media platforms, including Reddit, where it was captioned “Sound Police.” The video was posted on October 29 and has received 649 upvotes since then.

After witnessing the video, many online users burst out laughing. According to one user, “Banana for AirPod? Nope! Do birds like bananas?”

Another video of a bird flying away with a woman’s pizza became viral on social media a few months ago. In the footage, the woman is seen returning to her table and noticing an empty open pizza box. She can also be heard in the background saying, “Oh my god, who ate the pizza?” As soon as she says that, she points the camera to the sky, and the bird takes off with the entire pizza.

