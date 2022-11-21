Viral video: Bride and groom kissing on wedding mandap

Watch viral: Man builds his own dog shelter
Weddings have a special place in our hearts because of all the love, blessings, and traditions that make them beautiful and complete. Indian weddings have everything, from dancing at the baraat to the bridesmaids’ juta churai ritual getting on the groom’s nerves. But if you come from a very Desi family, you don’t need a PDA.
Yes, showing love and affection to your soon-to-be-spouse or spouse is not as nice and positive as it might seem. Desi parents usually don’t like it when their kids show affection in public (PDA).
But an Indian bride took it as a dare and kissed the groom at a wedding party, which got mixed reactions online.
Take a look:
In the video of the groom trying to put a mangalsutra around the bride’s neck, the bride could be seen waiting for the right moment to do something ‘audacious’ during her traditional wedding ceremony.
While the groom was doing the ceremony in the mandap, the bride suddenly kissed him on the lips, which caught him by surprise.
The perfect kiss was caught on camera and posted online by the Instagram page witty wedding. The IG reel was posted with the words, “When he keeps daring you to kiss in front of panditji.”
The cute couple’s video went viral, and people on the internet were amazed by the sweet gesture. But another group of users didn’t like the video. They said it was an example of “adopting Western culture.” In the West, weddings usually end with the bride and groom kissing at the altar after the priest says something.
