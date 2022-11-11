Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
Viral Video: Cat spends a fun day at the park playing on slide

Articles
  • A video of a cat playing on a park slide has gone viral on Twitter.
  • The video shows the cat climbing up and down the slide multiple times.
  • It never stops repeating the same action over and over again.
A video of a cat having fun on a slide at a park has quickly gained a large number of views on social media. Yoda4ever is the Twitter account that uploaded the video and shared it. It has more than one hundred thousand views. The video is just too adorable to pass up watching.

In the video, you can see a cat climbing up on the slide multiple times and then carelessly falling down it after each ascent. The video demonstrates that it had an incredible amount of fun sliding down the slide. It never stops repeating the exact same action over and over again.

An individual user wrote, “Cat enjoying a slide.”

Check out the video below:

The “comments” area is full of users leaving messages using terms like “cute” and “lovely.” One person commented, “If this isn’t one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen,”

Another person commented that “That cat is having a great time,” when they saw the video.

See further responses below:

