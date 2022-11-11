Viral Video: Cat spends a fun day at the park playing on slide

A video of a cat playing on a park slide has gone viral on Twitter.

The video shows the cat climbing up and down the slide multiple times.

It never stops repeating the same action over and over again.

A video of a cat having fun on a slide at a park has quickly gained a large number of views on social media. Yoda4ever is the Twitter account that uploaded the video and shared it. It has more than one hundred thousand views.

In the video, you can see a cat climbing up on the slide multiple times and then carelessly falling down it after each ascent.

An individual user wrote, “Cat enjoying a slide.”

Check out the video below:

The “comments” area is full of users leaving messages using terms like “cute” and “lovely.” One person commented, “If this isn’t one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen,”

Another person commented that “That cat is having a great time,” when they saw the video.

See further responses below:

Advertisement Kittens are so silly!😻 — Northside Kitty Mama (@KittysLoveMama) November 10, 2022

Weeeeeee! — LINDA FLIPPO (@LINDAFLIPPO11) November 11, 2022

That cat is having a great time — MarkDarkStar✴ (@6MCDarkStar) November 10, 2022

Advertisement If this isn’t one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen!!! — muhlissajean (@muhlissajean) November 11, 2022

love this ! 😻 — Roxanna Kline 💜 (@RoxannaKline14) November 10, 2022

And that’s life right there. — josephchrzempiec (@josephchrz) November 10, 2022

Advertisement Cute — GiaVazquez (@GiaVazquez8) November 10, 2022

