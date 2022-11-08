Advertisement
Viral Video depicts a nuclear explosion in virtual reality

Articles
A viral online video depicts what it might be like to watch a nuclear weapon blast in virtual reality.

The movie, which depicts a virtual reality setting, depicts a beach on a beautiful day just before a nuclear bomb explodes offshore. The screen becomes white as soon as this happens. Within seconds, the entire area has been decimated, and it appears as if a sandstorm has erupted. The foliage is uprooted, and a massive cloud of smoke and dust appears to erupt in the midst of the sky. The sky turns purple near the end of the film, with a nuclear cloud of dust hanging in between.

This terrifying one-minute, 51-second video was posted on Reddit a few hours ago and has terrified the internet. “Nuclear explosion in a virtual reality environment,” the video’s caption reads.

The video was originally shared on YouTube and other social media sites a month ago and is now resurfacing.

On Reddit, the video has gotten 89% upvotes thus far. “Everything around would have also been blown away or incinerated, and a huge wave would have come and washed over the area,” one user speculated.

“Hard to judge size or distance, but a 1megaton blast is giving you 3rd degree (almost certainly fatal) burns at a distance of 6 miles. The radiation given off at the point of detonation will kill you within a month out to a distance of 1.5 miles. In that VR scenario you’re dead” a fourth user commented.

