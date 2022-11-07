Viral Video: Father dropping daughter off for college

Moving out to pursue ambitions is a thrilling experience for any young adolescent. At the same time, it is a painful situation for the majority of parents. One Instagram video captures the diverse feelings of a father who sees his child leave their nest to pursue her life goals.

A user named Preksha shared the video on social media. The girl’s parents were seen in the video dropping her off at college on her first day. The father of the girl is seen crying happy tears in the touching video. His wife is seen soothing him as he tries to fight his feelings. When she posted the video, she commented, “They were dropping me off at ‘our’ dream destination Miranda House College, Delhi University. It was my first day so we were just exploring the campus and suddenly I noticed tears rolling down my father’s eyes.”

She went on to say, “He (Her father) was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions. The fact that his jigar ka tukda would be living far away from him was a bitter truth too. But those tears told me that all the sacrifices i made, all the hard work I did, each and everything I did to achieve this dream was all worth it in the end. All I can say is I can do anything to see your smiley faces and sparkling eyes! Thank you mumma papa! I love you.”

The clip captured the attention of a lot of people, including celebrities. “This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations!!” said actor Rohit Sharaf. “So pure big hugssss to all three of you,” said web series actor Ayush Mehra.

According to one user, “Too real. This is so beautiful I’m ugly crying at it.. Welcome to Miranda ya!”

Over 8 million people watched the video.

