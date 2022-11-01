Viral Video: Lioness Attacks Calf, Mother Buffalo Rescues. Watch

Lions are known to eat buffalo as one of their favourite foods. They are large animals with a lot of meat, so if lions can get one, they won’t have to hunt for another five days. A buffalo, on the other hand, is a difficult prey item for lionesses who hunt for their pride.

A video of a lioness assaulting a young buffalo calf that became separated from its herd is going viral on social media. Lionesses typically attack lone buffaloes or their calves who are separated from their herd or who have let their guard down. The video shows a lioness about to assault a helpless buffalo calf who was alone in a field.

The calf’s mother notices that her child is in danger and chases the lioness away. When the lioness sees an adult buffalo, she flees like a timid tiny cat because it needs to outnumber the buffalo to take it down. The footage was posted on Instagram. It has almost 56,000 views and 1,700 likes.

BUFFALO MOTHER SAVES CALF FROM LIONESS:

To defend her child, a mother would even stand in front of a lioness!

