Viral Video: Man climbs stairs holding another man’s head

Humans experiment with a wide range of odd trends. Be it the viral films of the ‘Kiki Challenge’ or the ‘100 layer make-up challenge,’ the internet has been flooded with them. A viral video, on the other hand, has been making the rounds on the internet, showing a man climbing a staircase in an unorthodox manner. He does so while upside down on his head another man.

The video, which is making the rounds on Reddit, begins with two males standing near a stairway. Soon, one man flips the other over on his head. The other man being hoisted seemed to be very comfortable, almost as light as a paper. The man then climbs the stairwell without holding or touching the other man. Only their heads came into contact with each other. As soon as the man finishes the flight of steps, a sea of people applauds the two for accomplishing this unique feat.

The video, titled “two dudes one staircase,” has received over 37,000 likes and 94% upvotes. However, the location of the video shoot is unknown.

The video sparked a lot of discussion on the internet. According to one user, “Some people suffer from ‘main character syndrome’. This is one of those people .”

“I thought that at first but the stairs are so long that he must have already been on them and they chose to come at him,” another user commented.

According to one user, “This staircase is around the corner from my old house in pots point, Sydney. it’s very long, that man would have already been halfway down the stairs when they started filming .”

“Amazing what people can achieve when they put their heads together,” said another.

“I was so impressed until I saw that pad between their heads,” someone added.

