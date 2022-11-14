Viral video of a little monkey hanging out with ducklings

The Children’s Day wish of IFS officer Susanta Nanda came in the form of a video.

The Children’s Day wish of IFS officer Susanta Nanda came in the form of a video that was surprisingly good. “The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child,” he wrote on Twitter, and he didn’t just mean children, who are people.

In the video that Nanda posted on Twitter, a little monkey is hanging out with a group of ducklings. Together, they make a great team.

In the video, the monkey runs around with the ducklings and plays with them. It sometimes picks up small birds without much thought.

Take a look:

A lovely Children’s day to all. pic.twitter.com/wjbhItOj88 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 14, 2022

The ducklings are just as calm as the monkey, climbing on top of it as it sleeps. All of them can be seen sleeping together in one frame, and it’s the most innocent thing you’ll see today.

After all, Children’s Day comes with the promise that all children should be able to live in a fair society. The assignment was clear to the little monkey and the ducklings.

“What a stunningly beautiful sight, thanks! God bless these lovely and innocent creatures, may Nature nurture them,” someone wrote on Twitter.

“Everyone except humans can tolerate each other… They don’t throw bombs on each other, don’t chop, rape…” someone else said.

