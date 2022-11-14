Viral video: Rhino jumps for joy when it sees its caretaker

Rhino jumps for joy when it sees its caretaker

A video of a baby rhino jumping for joy when it sees its caretaker has gone viral online.

The video was first shared on the Fort Worth Zoo's TikTok account.

Since it went online, over 1.2 million people have watched the video.

Who doesn’t like watching videos of cute animals? Many people stop when they see cute animals on the Internet. If you like animals, this cute viral video of a rhino will make your heart melt. On the internet, a video of a baby rhino jumping for joy when it sees its caretaker has gone viral.

The video was first shared on the Fort Worth Zoo’s TikTok account. Then, a page called B&S shared it on Twitter.

At the beginning of the video, a baby rhino is seen standing in an enclosure. As soon as the keeper gets close to the animal, it starts running from one end of the enclosure to the other.

“Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies,” the video’s caption said.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies pic.twitter.com/EG6FDvq5tF — B&S (@_B___S) November 11, 2022

Since it went online, over 1.2 million people have watched the video. People couldn’t stop talking about how cute the video is on social media.

One user wrote, “Come on you’re leaving us hanging. You gotta show when she goes in and gives the cuddles to that big jumble bumble cutie”.

Another user added, “That is so adorable! Who’d have thought Rhinos were so cute.”

A third person said, “He even tippie toed like a dog. Again, as much as we make fun of the animators for making all animals in animated movies behave like a dog, it’s true in real life too apparently”.

