  Viral video shows 110-foot-drop rollercoaster on US mountain
  • Video shows rollercoaster 7,000 feet above sea level going viral.
  • “Defiance” has a 110-foot freefall and is 7,132 feet above the earth.
  • The video has 18,000 views and 1,100 likes on Instagram.
The excitement and horror of a rollercoaster ride are its appeals. Despite being terrifying, some appreciate the adrenaline thrill such rides provide. A scary video showing a rollercoaster 7,000 feet above sea level is going viral.
The movie was originally shared in June by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, US. It shows “Defiance” descending while people shout.

The first official test run of Defiance occurred today! Anticipation is mounting and we’re excited.

The caption of the post, "Testing, testing 1, 2, 3. The first official test run of Defiance happened today! Anticipation is growing and we're excited about it."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Glenwood Caverns (@glenwoodcaverns)

America’s only mountain-top theme park has a unique rollercoaster. It has a 110-foot freefall and is 7,132 feet above sea level, according to Ladbible. The trip includes a 41-foot zero-gravity roll.

Social media users are shocked by the video. One person commented, “Nope, there goes my blood pressure,”  while another added, “Oh my word it sounds so smooth… Just urethane on steel. So excited!”

Third, “Wow ! Looks absolutely insane”.  A fourth said, “That has to be truly amazing to witness a coaster like that in action!”

It has 18,000 views and 1,100 likes on Instagram.

The Storm Coaster in Dubai Hills Mall is the world’s fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster, according to Guinness World Records. Storm Coaster’s 41 km/h vertical launch speed made it the fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster.

