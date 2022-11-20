Viral Video shows a python trap using a live chicken

Advertisement
2022-11-20
  • Oddly Terrifying posted the video on Twitter.
  • It shows a live chicken being put in front of a blue pipe to catch a python.
  • A few seconds into the video, you can see a python sneak up on the chicken and attack it.
If you get scared when people talk about snakes, the internet has a video that will scare you. The video is mostly about a python trap, so don’t worry about the snake hurting you, not even in your dreams.

Oddly Terrifying posted the video on Twitter. It shows a live chicken being put in front of a blue pipe to catch a python. A few seconds into the video, you can see a python sneak up on the chicken and attack it. But it gets stuck in the pipe and tries hard to get out.

After that, the video shows how big the snake is. The caption says, “Python trap using live chicken,”

Take a look:

The video has been watched over 5 million times and has gotten tonnes of responses. When people saw the big snake, they were scared. Many people thought the video was cruel, but others pointed out that the big python could hurt people for food, so getting rid of it was a much better idea.

Someone on Twitter said, “This is going to give me nightmares,” wrote someone else, “I am terrified,” the third person, “Is the chicken alive after this?”

See more reactions below:

