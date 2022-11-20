Viral Video shows a python trap using a live chicken

Oddly Terrifying posted the video on Twitter.

It shows a live chicken being put in front of a blue pipe to catch a python.

A few seconds into the video, you can see a python sneak up on the chicken and attack it.

If you get scared when people talk about snakes, the internet has a video that will scare you. The video is mostly about a python trap, so don’t worry about the snake hurting you, not even in your dreams.

But it gets stuck in the pipe and tries hard to get out.

After that, the video shows how big the snake is. The caption says, “Python trap using live chicken,”

Take a look:

Python trap using live chicken pic.twitter.com/pM5fP5J36G
— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) November 16, 2022

The video has been watched over 5 million times and has gotten tonnes of responses. When people saw the big snake, they were scared. Many people thought the video was cruel, but others pointed out that the big python could hurt people for food, so getting rid of it was a much better idea.

Someone on Twitter said, “This is going to give me nightmares,” wrote someone else, “I am terrified,” the third person, “Is the chicken alive after this?”

See more reactions below:

The chicken pic.twitter.com/7V3uMORxxs
— Ryan Lim (@reenaldleenald) November 16, 2022

That was my thought, exactly. The rope or cord seems too small to hold the size of that thing. And that twig/tree looks as if that Python could struggle enough to rip it out of the ground.

What the heck do they do with that Python, now? — Rhianwyn (@RygbiAmByth) November 16, 2022

Anyone complaining about this being cruel need to realise this python could have quite easily taken out an entire farm of animals or even a person. Better to get rid of the snake. — Reece Burns (@ReeceBurns99) November 16, 2022

I can't believe such creatures exist 😲🥴😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/t7as4t1hwT
— Shar (@shayleenker) November 16, 2022

Poor chicken imagine the fear — Larissa Santos Lima (@reallarissalima) November 16, 2022

