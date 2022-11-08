Viral video shows tiger hiding from prey before attacking

A rare film of a tiger stalking a nilgai from 80 metres away has gone viral.

Wildlife photographer Rajes Sanap filmed the encounter at Satpura National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

It has nearly 2,000 micro-blogging views.

Tigers ambush their prey. They’ll hide until the right opportunity to attack and pounce. According to Discover Wildlife, tigers prefer to surprise strike and grab their prey by the throat. A rare film of a tiger stalking a nilgai from 80 m away has gone viral.

Wildlife photographer Rajes Sanap published the unusual clip on Twitter, saying it happened at Satpura National Park in Madhya Pradesh. A tiger stalks a grazing nilgai in the clip. The nilgai instinctively looks about for danger, but the apex predator ducks down to hide.

After grazing for a few seconds, the nilgai senses danger again and ducks down to hide from the tiger, who has sped up. The predator approaches the nilgai slowly. Nilgai notices the predator for the third time. The tiger tries to hide but its cover is broken. The nilgai stops briefly before running into the jungle. After the video stops, the tiger chases its prey.

The wildlife photographer noted the tiger did not hide in the grass when uploading the video, “Hide and seek! It began when she saw the nilgai at about 80m. Interestingly, the tiger had all the grass to hide, but she continued to blend with the road without cover.”

Take a look:

“The tiger seems inexperienced perhaps a young cub,” many users said after seeing the clip, referring to its failure to take cover.

