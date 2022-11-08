Viral Video: Sloth enjoying a boat ride is so cute

There are numerous photographs and videos of nature creatures available on the internet. And, without a doubt, the animal kingdom has some of the most interesting and fascinating videos. A pleasant video of a sloth calmly enjoying a boat ride is currently trending on social media.

User 2ndSifter shared the undated video to Reddit. “Just a sloth enjoying a boat ride,” the user captioned the photo.

Check out the video:

The video has received over 98,000 upvotes and many comments since it was shared online. A sloth was shown in the video playing with water. Humans are accompanying the sloth. The sloth is shown sitting on the boat’s edge, leaning forward to dip its hand in the water stream. The sloth is entertained by the water as it takes a relaxing boat ride.

Netizens adored the video. It received hundreds of reactions on social media. “Probably the fastest he’s ever moved in his life! Gotta be a surreal experience.” said one person. It has to be a bizarre experience.” “I love sloths but every time I see a “cute sloth” video I’m just worried that some fool will think “oooh I will get a pet sloth,” another person said.

“Could you imagine going 0.1 mph your whole life and then this mind blown,” wrote the third user.

“So sloths perceive time differently, right? They perceive time as moving faster than we do. So let’s say it’s a 10-minute boat ride. To the sloth, it only lasts a minute. Let’s say they were taking the sloth from one side of the river to the next… it would happen so quickly the sloth may not perceive it at all. It would be the equivalent of something happening in seconds, for us. Blink and you miss it,” said the fourth.

Sloths are tree-dwelling mammals found in Central and South American rainforests. They also sleep between 15 and 20 hours every day.

