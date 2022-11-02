Ukrainian troops have reason to be worried about what they call a “unknown structure”.

Construction, installation, and commissioning of works in the area were reported as illegal by the State Inspectorate.

The announcement of the construction comes after a Russian official blamed the United Kingdom

In a nuclear power plant under the control of Vladimir Putin’s forces, a mysterious building has left Ukrainian forces concerned.

Russian troops are rumoured to be constructing an unidentified structure at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government’s nuclear watchdog has taken notice.

The State Inspectorate says that the Russian forces who are working on the building are “violation” of Ukrainian requirements around ”

Nevertheless, construction of the unknown structure continues, marking an unlicensed construction in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.

According to the Inspectorate, the current rulings prohibit any work falling under the category of “modernization” or “reconstruction” because it would violate the “requirements of Ukrainian legislation, norms, rules, and standards of nuclear and radiation safety.”

As reported by Daily Star, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the United Kingdom for the explosion and condemned a “unacceptable silence” from the European Union in the wake of the attack.

“Data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack,” Peskov said his sources provided.

