WATCH: Cute girl wows everyone with her adorable dance in school function

For the students, school events actually feel like a festival. These events attract a large number of eager kids, some of whom arrange dances, performances, and magic acts to display their skills in front of others. A recent viral video shows a young girl dancing at her school’s Diwali celebration. The child is seen in the brief clip standing in front of a sizable crowd while wearing her school uniform. On Mera Balma Bada Sayana, she is dancing. The pupils and professors applaud her as she dances and encourage her.

Check out the young girl dancing at this event at her school:

This video was tweeted by @Gulzar sahab. It has received close to 5500 likes, 73,000 views, and several comments since being shared. Wow…amazing dance by the young infant, someone commented on the video. “See the encouragement in her dance performance,” added a second person. Added a third individual, “What a lovely video this is. Best wishes go out to this young girl.” Fourth: “She dances so well.” Other users have commented on how adorable the girl is, and some have responded by using heart emoticons.

