Watch: Dog Clears Way for Cattle in Snowstorm, Internet Stirs

Wildlife never ceases to astound us. Dogs are renowned to be healers, man’s best friend, and they frequently pave the way. In the snow, a dog makes way for a herd of cattle. The video has gone viral on social media. It was uploaded on Twitter by Jharkhand PCS, Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar. The movie begins with the dog leading in front and clearing a path for the herd of cattle through the thick covering of snow.

He even took a moment to look back in the snowstorm. The herd is visible following its way. The officer followed up with the hashtag “leadership.”

The caption of the post in Hindi read: “Netrtvakarta vah hai jo doosaron ke liye raah banaaye, phir bhale hee vah chhota ho ya bada (A leader is one who paves the way for others, be it small or big)?”

Users of the microblogging site have responded to the video. “It is very True. Leadership is a position, not a post.”

“Netritava karnai wala kabhi chota nhi hota (a leader is never small),” said another.

Perfectly said, sir,” said a third.

Since it was posted, the video has received over 54,000 views.

Previously, a video showed a dog dressed as a traffic officer cleared a traffic congestion caused by a herd of sheep. The footage had stunned the internet. The footage showed a herd of sheep trapped in their shelter’s lane. The dog then sprang over the sheep in an attempt to clear the congestion. The sheep were observed running inside the shelter within a few seconds, paving the way for others to move as well. The video ends with the dog approaching and pushing the rest of the herd inside the shelter.

