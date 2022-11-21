Watch: Elderly couple dance to Aa Jane Jaan becomes viral

A video of an older couple dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s “Aa Jane Ja” has gone viral online.

If you believe in the idea of love and soulmates, then this video will simply melt your heart. So, a clip of an elderly couple dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s Aa Jane Ja at a party has gone viral online. Their grace and the love that they had for each other is stealing hearts online.

The now-viral video was shared by a user named Robin Nakai on Instagram. In the short clip, an elderly man and a woman can be seen slow dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song. Their grace and emotion won over the internet. Moreover, their love was quite evident from the way they grooved together.

“A love story…in dance and music,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:

The video garnered over a million views after being shared online. Netizens were simply bowled over by the couple’s elan and showered their love in the comment section.

“Such a graceful couple…and their love for each other reflecting in their dance,” a user wrote.

