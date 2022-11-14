Watch: Elderly man’s reaction to seeing his wife as bride goes viral

Elderly man’s reaction to seeing his wife as bride goes viral

An old Sikh man’s reaction to seeing his wife dressed up as a bride has gone viral online.

His granddaughter, Devika Sandhu, posted the video to Instagram.

About three million people have watched the video since it was posted.

Advertisement

People have started to believe in love again after seeing a cute video of an old couple. The touching video shows how an old Sikh man reacts when he sees his wife dressed up as a bride.

A few days ago, their granddaughter, Devika Sandhu, posted the video to Instagram.

At the beginning of the video, a Sikh man is standing in the kitchen while his wedding-dressed wife is sitting on the couch. When he looks at her, his face lights up with excitement, and he starts clapping his hands in happiness.

They are surrounded by family members who are using their cell phones to record the event.

After the couple’s kids have asked for their blessing, he walks toward his wife and fixes her dupatta. Devika wrote “The Way Baba Ties BiBi’s Dupatta” to go with the video.

Check out the video:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Devika Sandhu (@devikalalala)

About three million people have watched the video since it was posted. People on the Internet wrote a lot of comments about how happy the clip made them.

Advertisement

“The best video I have ever seen on Instagram,” wrote one user.

Another user said, “The pure joy on his face and his eyes gleaming with love.”

Another person wrote, “I don’t think our generation will ever experience this pure love.”

One response was, “Wow so wholesome. Lambi umar kre Waheguru (May Waheguru give you a long life).”

Also Read Viral: This older woman with dementia hasn’t forgotten that she loves dogs An Instagram video of a dog-lover giving an old lady a puppy...