Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  Watch viral: Emmanuel Macron was slapped by lady in transit
Watch: Emmanuel Macron was slapped by lady in transit

  • An online video purporting to show a lady slapping Emmanuel Macron while he was in transit has gone viral.
  • The video also depicts members of the press who were present at the scene of the purported crime.
  • It is unknown what motivated the man to slap Macron before shouting a slogan associated with far-right militants.
According to sources, who cited a viral video, French President Emmanuel Macron got slapped once more in the face on Sunday.

An online video purporting to show a lady slapping President Macron while he was in transit has gone viral. The woman is seen wearing an olive-green T-shirt.

The video also depicts members of the press who were present at the scene of the purported crime.

According to media accounts, Macron’s security team swooped in and apprehended the woman immediately.

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited the southeast of the country on June 8 of last year, he was struck in the face.

The New York Times cites footage of the incident and reports that it occurred as Macron approached a small crowd of people in Tain-l’Hermitage, a town in the Drome region of France, in which he was going to visit to talk with members of the food and restaurant industry ahead of a new loosening of restrictions related to Covid 19.

The French president was ready to strike up a conversation with a longhaired man in a khaki T-shirt when the attacker grabbed his forearm and slapped him across the face, as seen on the video.

The individual also yelled the insulting word used to describe Macron’s government.

The New York Times reports that two persons, including the attacker, have been arrested in connection with the case. However, the newspaper was unable to disclose any information concerning their names.

It is unknown what motivated the man to slap Macron before shouting a slogan commonly associated with royalist or far-right militants.

According to The New York Times, a supporter of the royalist group Action Francaise hurled a pie at a left-leaning politician in 2018 while chanting the same slogan.

Macron, unfazed by the incident, immediately went back to greeting and shaking hands with passers-by. Later on, he said that everything was OK and that the smack was something to be “put into perspective.”

Macron was reported by The New York Times as stating in an interview with a local newspaper, “The overwhelming majority of French people are interested in substantial matters,” and that a small group of “ultraviolent individuals” shouldn’t “take command of the public debate.”

