  • Watch: Friends of Indian groom wear sarees and walk down a Chicago street
  • Two men were seen wearing sarees on their way to the wedding of an Indian friend in Chicago.
  • They even added bindis to their foreheads to finish off the look.
  • When their Indian friends, the bride and groom, saw them, they laughed out loud.
When it comes to fashion, there are no rules. Women have worn men’s clothes for a long time, but men are slowly starting to wear clothes that are labelled “only for women.”

Two men were seen wearing sarees on their way to the wedding of an Indian friend in Chicago. This was one way that they broke gender stereotypes.

Wedding videographers from Chicago named Paraagonfilms posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s two best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.”

Watch the video here:

In the video, a woman helps the boys put on the saree as they prepare for their friend’s wedding. The two are then seen wearing colourful sarees and walking gracefully down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to get to the wedding.

They even added bindis to their foreheads to finish off the look. When their Indian friends, the bride and groom, saw how they were dressed, they laughed out loud. At the end of the video, the three people hugged each other and smiled.

So far, the video has more than 28,000 likes and more than 150 comments. People on social media could not get over how cute the whole thing was.

One user wrote, ”That is so wholesome. Absolutely adorable.” Another commented, “The guys are getting more creative!!! Love it!!!”

A third said, ”White men look beautiful in everything lol !!! They are looking so graceful with the beautiful pleats of sarees. This is so wholesome.”

