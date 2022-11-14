Advertisement
Watch: Internet fallen in love with music made by cat walking on keyboard

Watch: Internet fallen in love with music made by cat walking on keyboard

Articles
Watch: Internet fallen in love with music made by cat walking on keyboard

Internet fallen in love with music made by cat walking on keyboard

  • A video of a cat walking across a keyboard has become an internet hit.
  • The video has been seen more than 3.6 million times.
  • The music producer Dustin Tucker has posted the video on his official Instagram page.
When a cat walks across a keyboard, what happens? In the case of this very cute cat, it becomes a beat that people on the internet love. A video on Instagram shows how a piece of music that a cat “created” is making people laugh.

There’s a chance that when you hear the song, you’ll think the same thing.

The music producer Dustin Tucker has posted the video on his official Instagram page. He put a simple and funny caption on the video and shared it. “Walker down here making bangers. I’m his manager,” he said, adding several hashtags, including #CatBeats.

Check out the video.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Stay Golden (@staygoldenmusic)

The video has been out there for two months. Since it was posted, the video has been seen more than 3.6 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different comments about the share.

Someone on Instagram asked, “Tour when?,” “When’s the release date,” another joked.

“The little meep note kills me,” wrote someone else. “I love the quick little “whiir” perfect timing,” said a third.

