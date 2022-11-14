Internet fallen in love with music made by cat walking on keyboard

Viral video of a little monkey hanging out with ducklings
When a cat walks across a keyboard, what happens? In the case of this very cute cat, it becomes a beat that people on the internet love. A video on Instagram shows how a piece of music that a cat “created” is making people laugh.
There’s a chance that when you hear the song, you’ll think the same thing.
The music producer Dustin Tucker has posted the video on his official Instagram page. He put a simple and funny caption on the video and shared it. “Walker down here making bangers. I’m his manager,” he said, adding several hashtags, including #CatBeats.
Check out the video.
The video has been out there for two months. Since it was posted, the video has been seen more than 3.6 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different comments about the share.
Someone on Instagram asked, “Tour when?,” “When’s the release date,” another joked.
“The little meep note kills me,” wrote someone else. “I love the quick little “whiir” perfect timing,” said a third.
