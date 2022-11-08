Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Kid tells mom to do her hair, she gives specific instructions
Articles
  • A video of a child telling her mom how to do her hair has gone viral.
  • The video is posted on an Instagram page called Harmony & Hansel.
  • So far, close to 2.2 million people have watched the video.
A video of a child telling her mom how to do her hair in a very clear way has become a cute source of entertainment on Instagram. The video is posted on an Instagram page called Harmony & Hansel. It will make you laugh out loud.

The caption that goes with the video says, “Hairstyle gone wrong.” At the beginning of the clip, the mom is tying her daughter’s hair back.

After a few seconds, the daughter says that the way her mom is doing her hair is not what she wanted. Then she tells us what she wants, and she does it in a very cute way.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Harmony & Hansel (@thehannafamily_)

On October 2, the video was shared. Since it was shared, the video has gone viral and been seen by a lot of people. So far, close to 2.2 million people have watched the video, and that number is only going up. Many people have said different things about it.

“A queen and more,” wrote someone on Instagram. “Watching the video again, she never said she wanted the one in the back and then she just had to make sure you understood! Loll,” wrote someone else.

“Mom, ok, you won! You deserve the AWARD OF THE CENTURY FOR PATIENCE & TOLERANCE!,” commented a third.

