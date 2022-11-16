Watch: Man jumps, then dances over fire

There have been countless instances in the past where reckless conduct resulted in tragic outcomes. A video of a man playing with fire is also going viral on social media.

The man is shown in the video playing with fire, sprinting, jumping, and dancing over it. However, his clothes caught fire within seconds and he was spotted fleeing for his life. The fire started in the man’s jeans, but it quickly spread to his shirt.

The video is provided below:

The man then attempts to extinguish the flames. He unbuttons his burning shirt and throws it away before attempting to extinguish the flames by rubbing it on the ground. But when nothing happens, he leaps into the pond.

The video has been shared on the Reddit social media network. It has been viewed more than 14,000 times to date. “Idiots doing idiot things,” one person noted, while another added, “Once again a child did not learn what to do in case they are on fire.”

As I was taught in school “Stop, Drop, shut ’em down, open up shop. Oh, no!”… Or something along those lines.” “Why are people so stupid,” wrote another user.

Nature is a lovely thing if you respect its laws. It has always been advised not to play with fire because it has its own set of consequences. Nonetheless, some people are willing to accept the chance and endanger themselves in the process.

