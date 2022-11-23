Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  Watch: Man recreates Pakistani woman's Mera Dil Ye Pukare dance
Articles
  • A video of an Indian man repeating Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja has gone viral.
  • Arsalaan Khan uploaded the video to his Instagram account three days ago.
  • The video has now received over 3.4 million views.
A few days ago, a video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding became viral on social media, to the point where people began mimicking her dance moves. A video of an Indian man repeating famous dance movements has emerged online, and it has become an instant hit among internet users.

“Whenever I refresh Instagram scroll feed, yahi dikhta hai, socha bana he lu (I’m seeing this only, thought to make a video on it),”  stated Arsalaan Khan while posting the video to his Instagram account. In the video, Arsalaan can be seen repeating the famous dance while his pals cheer him on. His lethal intensity caught millions of eyes and garnered him thunderous plaudits from internet users. Similarly to the Pakistani woman, Arsalaan is also wearing a green outfit. His bio indicates that he is from Mumbai, India.

Watch the viral video here:

 

The video was uploaded to Instagram three days ago and has now received over 3.4 million views. It has also garnered numerous responses from Internet users who adored his performance.

“The person in the back vibing on it,” pointed an individual. “Can’t get over this,” shared another. “Nailed it,” wrote a third. “Seen this video more than 50 times still can’t stop laughing,” posted a fourth. “Man you are so damn good.”

