Who is this viral girl in the dance video ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’?
The enthusiasm with which Pakistanis dance during the wedding season is well...
A few days ago, a video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding became viral on social media, to the point where people began mimicking her dance moves. A video of an Indian man repeating famous dance movements has emerged online, and it has become an instant hit among internet users.
“Whenever I refresh Instagram scroll feed, yahi dikhta hai, socha bana he lu (I’m seeing this only, thought to make a video on it),” stated Arsalaan Khan while posting the video to his Instagram account. In the video, Arsalaan can be seen repeating the famous dance while his pals cheer him on. His lethal intensity caught millions of eyes and garnered him thunderous plaudits from internet users. Similarly to the Pakistani woman, Arsalaan is also wearing a green outfit. His bio indicates that he is from Mumbai, India.
Watch the viral video here:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The video was uploaded to Instagram three days ago and has now received over 3.4 million views. It has also garnered numerous responses from Internet users who adored his performance.
“The person in the back vibing on it,” pointed an individual. “Can’t get over this,” shared another. “Nailed it,” wrote a third. “Seen this video more than 50 times still can’t stop laughing,” posted a fourth. “Man you are so damn good.”
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.