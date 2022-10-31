Watch: Red river in Peru has gone viral online after it stunned viewers

Video of a red river in Peru has gone viral online after it shocked viewers.

Do you ever imagine a river with vibrant colours? No? Now you can see the truth thanks to a viral film that’s making its way around the internet. Video of a red river in Peru has gone viral online after it shocked viewers. It’s an old video that keeps popping up online.

This time, the river is shown running through a valley in South America, and the footage was posted to Twitter by user Fascinating. As can be seen in the video, the water of this river in Cusco is a striking cherry or brick red. The natives have a name for it: Pukamayu. Puka means crimson and mayu means river in Quechua.

The Red River in Peru.pic.twitter.com/jMhXj3JUKC — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 31, 2022

Local media report that the reddish hue of the river is caused by mineral deposits in the soil’s varying clay layers. The red hue is a result of iron oxide emitted from the mountains in the region. The so-called “red river” is only visible during the monsoon season since it is formed by the overflow of precipitation. Throughout the rest of the year, the “river” maintains its slow flow and dirty brown colour.

Palcoyo Rainbow Mountain is where the river begins, and its name comes from the multicoloured sedimentary layers that have been revealed by wind and water erosion.

Since it was posted on Monday morning, the video has been seen more than 2.7 million times and liked 51,000 times. This is the Red River in Peru, the caption states. When they first watched the footage, many people on social media platforms couldn’t believe their eyes. As one reader put it: “That is really out there. This further proves that God designed and built our Earth with incredible care and precision.”

