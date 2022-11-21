Advertisement
Watch: Rhino disrupts football game by getting on the field

  • A football game had to be stopped when a rhino walked onto the field.
  • The funny event was caught on video and posted online.
  • It has received 3.8 lack views.
In football games, it’s pretty common for people to get hurt or make a foul, but animals rarely stop the game. And that’s why a football game had to be stopped when a rhino walked onto the field.

The funny event was caught on video and posted online. It is now making the rounds on social media because it has been shared so many times.

“Trying hard to substitute the player,” IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote in the description of the video she shared. It shows a grey rhino walking and grazing on a field while two men push it away.

The funny thing is that the rhino is eating grass instead of being pushed off the field.

Watch the video here:

 

The video was tweeted three days ago. It has received 3.8 lack views. Over 1,100 people have liked and commented on the post.

Someone said, “Spectacular.” “First I eat, then I play,” shared another. A third said, “What a player!”

