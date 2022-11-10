Watch the video of “cheese chai” which is really disgusting

“Chai Ice Cream” Is The Internet’s New Bizarre Combination
The Fusion food trend has grown in popularity over the years. There...
Internet users are no strangers to videos of odd food creations. Occasionally, one of these food videos leaves viewers on the edge of vomiting. And it always has a great deal of butter or cheese. This time, though, Twitter users were furious after a video of “cheese wali chai” went viral. Before you become concerned as well, you should calm down.
The video shared by Mohammed Futurewala depicts a close-up of a container filled with cheese. As the movie continues, a spoon is dipped into the container, and a tea-like liquid emerges.
“Tea lovers (including myself), somewhere in India they are selling Cheese Chai,” the description reads.
Check out the video below:
Tea lovers (including myself), somewhere in India they are selling Cheese Chai..Advertisement
Okay, Happy Sunday🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mdCFhsa29r
— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 6, 2022
Before you go looking for toilet cleaner to clean your eyes, we’d like to inform you that it is not chai. Many individuals pointed out that it was French onion soup. Before the mystery could be uncovered, however, other chai-lovers vented in the comments section about how others are destroying their favourite drink.
Now that you are aware of the reality, you can unwind with a cup of chai.
Time to leave this planet
— Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) November 6, 2022
This is French Onion Soup. Yes they make cheese Chai and paneer chai in a tea stall in Dhaka but this is not that.
— Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) November 7, 2022
Disgusting seems too polite
— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 6, 2022
Why…..???😩
— 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗋𝗎𝗄𝗁 (@furrukhjaved) November 6, 2022
Yuck!!! Indias obsession with cheese is never ending
— Barkha Samnani (@bsamnani) November 6, 2022
— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) November 7, 2022
