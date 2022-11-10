Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch the video of “cheese chai” which is really disgusting

Watch the video of “cheese chai” which is really disgusting

Articles
Advertisement
Watch the video of “cheese chai” which is really disgusting

Watch the video of “cheese chai” which is really disgusting

Advertisement
  • A video of “cheese wali chai” has gone viral on Twitter.
  • The video shows a container filled with cheese and a liquid that appears to be tea.
  • It turns out to be French onion soup, as viewers vented about how others are destroying their favourite drink.
Advertisement

Internet users are no strangers to videos of odd food creations. Occasionally, one of these food videos leaves viewers on the edge of vomiting. And it always has a great deal of butter or cheese. This time, though, Twitter users were furious after a video of “cheese wali chai” went viral. Before you become concerned as well, you should calm down.

The video shared by Mohammed Futurewala depicts a close-up of a container filled with cheese. As the movie continues, a spoon is dipped into the container, and a tea-like liquid emerges.

“Tea lovers (including myself), somewhere in India they are selling Cheese Chai,” the description reads.

Check out the video below:

Before you go looking for toilet cleaner to clean your eyes, we’d like to inform you that it is not chai. Many individuals pointed out that it was French onion soup. Before the mystery could be uncovered, however, other chai-lovers vented in the comments section about how others are destroying their favourite drink.

Now that you are aware of the reality, you can unwind with a cup of chai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

“Chai Ice Cream” Is The Internet’s New Bizarre Combination
“Chai Ice Cream” Is The Internet’s New Bizarre Combination

The Fusion food trend has grown in popularity over the years. There...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story