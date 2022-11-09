WATCH: This ‘Cheese Chai’ video is alarming for all the tea lovers

Every foodie enjoys experimenting with their meals. But occasionally, things get a little out of hand. similar to the cheese fad. As if it were the most common combination available, people are eating it with momos, dosa, and as a topping on Maggi noodles. However, pairing chai with cheese must be something out of a nightmare. On Twitter, a fan of tea posted a video showing a glass covered in a thick layer of cheese. Said tea seeps out of the layer when they poke it with a spoon. Check it out for yourself:

The cuisine pairing has angered the Desi Twitter. The beverage already has a wide range of possibilities for tea enthusiasts, and it is ideal just as it is. “Why can’t chai just be chai? What’s with this obsession with ruining good things….also how do I unsee this,” a Twitter user wrote.

Tea lovers (including myself), somewhere in India they are selling Cheese Chai.. Okay, Happy Sunday🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mdCFhsa29r Advertisement — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 6, 2022

Another user wrote, “I don’t understand the need to add cheese to everything. Chai is sacred, let it be.” “As a chai fanatic I must say this: Keep cheese of any kind the hell away from chai. Just looking at it gave me gastritis,” a third comment read.

As a chai enthusiast, I have to say, stay as far away from chai as possible from cheese of any kind. The very sight of it gave me gastritis.

A few Twitter users intervened in the interim. They said that this was absolutely not a tea and cheese combination. In actuality, it appears to be French onion soup. The newspaper underneath the cup appears to be from Alaska, as other social media users noted. Instead of the strange combination, it appears more plausible that this is the soup.

Quality chicken or beef stock, caramelized onions, and lots of Gruyere and Parmesan cheese are used to make the French onion soup. The soup, which is served in restaurants all around France, was initially made in Ancient Rome over 8,000 years ago. It undoubtedly sounds far more enticing than “Cheese Chai.”

Advertisement

Later, a Twitter user by the handle of Mini (@Minniie Mehra) put an end to all the rumors that were circulating on social media regarding this chai. This is a video of a French onion soup, according to Curlytale. This is the video.

For one last time,,,,, this is not cheese chai!! It’s French onion soup 🤨🤨🙄🙄🙄😕☹️ https://t.co/aJXpurndNl — Mini🐦🎶 (@Minniie_Mehra) November 6, 2022

Also Read Man hides stealing money in drum inspired by the film “Dhol” India is a nation where movies have a big influence on people's...