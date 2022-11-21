Watch: Two Volcanoes Erupt in Russia’s Far East

Towering clouds of ash and molten lava are gushing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting geologists to predict huge eruptions.

With around 30 active volcanoes, the peninsula, which reaches into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometres (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated zones of geothermal activity.

According to news reports, the abrupt new activity followed a powerful earthquake on Saturday.

According to the Russian Academy of Sciences vulcanology institute, as many as 10 explosions per hour were reported at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, Eurasia’s tallest active volcano at 4,754 metres (almost 16,000 feet).

The Shiveluch volcano is also emitting lava flows and ash, according to the institution.

Kamchatka is a sparsely populated region. Klyuchi, a village of roughly 5,000 inhabitants, is located between the two volcanoes, 30-50 kilometres (20-30 miles) apart.

The volcanoes are around 450 kilometres (270 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the peninsula’s only major city.

