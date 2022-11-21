Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Two Volcanoes Erupt in Russia’s Far East

Watch: Two Volcanoes Erupt in Russia’s Far East

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Towering clouds of ash and molten lava are gushing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting geologists to predict huge eruptions.

With around 30 active volcanoes, the peninsula, which reaches into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometres (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated zones of geothermal activity.

According to news reports, the abrupt new activity followed a powerful earthquake on Saturday.

According to the Russian Academy of Sciences vulcanology institute, as many as 10 explosions per hour were reported at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, Eurasia’s tallest active volcano at 4,754 metres (almost 16,000 feet).

The Shiveluch volcano is also emitting lava flows and ash, according to the institution.

Advertisement

Kamchatka is a sparsely populated region. Klyuchi, a village of roughly 5,000 inhabitants, is located between the two volcanoes, 30-50 kilometres (20-30 miles) apart.

Advertisement

The volcanoes are around 450 kilometres (270 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the peninsula’s only major city.

Also Read

Watch: Elderly couple dance to Aa Jane Jaan becomes viral
Watch: Elderly couple dance to Aa Jane Jaan becomes viral

A video of an older couple dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's "Aa Jane...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story