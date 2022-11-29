Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier

Reddit user made a video of a cat amused by steam from a humidifier.

Nearly 300 people have upvoted the video since it was posted few hours ago.

The cat seems mesmerized as it watches the course of the steam coming out of the machine.

The video is accompanied by the caption “Tatiana Vs the humidifier,” At the beginning of the video, we see the cat relaxing in a chair with a humidifier nearby.

Totally adorable. One Reddit member admitted, “I suppose I’ve done this, too.” Another person said, “I paw at my humidifier every time I go past it,” as if thinking like a cat.

Tatiana was the name of my best friend’s cat. I wish I could see them again,” a third said. Let me know what you think of the adorable video.

