Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier
Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier

Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier

Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier

Advertisement
  • Reddit user made a video of a cat amused by steam from a humidifier.
  • Nearly 300 people have upvoted the video since it was posted few hours ago.
  • The cat seems mesmerized as it watches the course of the steam coming out of the machine.
Advertisement

Try this one out if you want to watch a cat video guaranteed to put a grin on your face. Is it your goal to find a cat video that will hold your interest for more than one viewing? If you said yes to both questions, you might enjoy this video. Video of a cat’s amusement at the sight of steam from a humidifier.

The video is accompanied by the caption “Tatiana Vs the humidifier,” At the beginning of the video, we see the cat relaxing in a chair with a humidifier nearby.

The cat seems mesmerized as it watches the course of the steam from the machine. The steam and gentle lighting in the room create a surreal atmosphere that adds to the video’s enchantment.

About 11 hours ago, the footage was first made public. Nearly 300 people have upvoted the video since it was posted. In response to the video, many viewers have shared their thoughts.

Totally adorable. One Reddit member admitted, “I suppose I’ve done this, too.” Another person said, “I paw at my humidifier every time I go past it,” as if thinking like a cat.

Advertisement

Tatiana was the name of my best friend’s cat. I wish I could see them again,” a third said. Let me know what you think of the adorable video.

Also Read

Watch: Woman’s London Thumakda performance wows
Watch: Woman’s London Thumakda performance wows

Sameeksha Rastogi, who makes digital content, posted a video of herself dancing...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Viral: Man mimics Sunny Deol to get stray dog off him
Viral: Man mimics Sunny Deol to get stray dog off him
Optical Illusion: Find mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 secs?
Optical Illusion: Find mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 secs?
Optical Illusion: Spot Star, Pencil, Cup hidden in 9 seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot Star, Pencil, Cup hidden in 9 seconds
Optical Illusion: Your forehead reveals your true nature
Optical Illusion: Your forehead reveals your true nature
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story