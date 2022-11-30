Watch viral: Cat massages and kisses its pet mother’s cheek

Video was uploaded on Instagram by a user and then reposted by a page.

A cat can be seen giving its pet mother a paw massage and kissing her on the cheek.

The video has been seen over 6,600,000 times since it was first shared.

If you get a kick out of witnessing cute interactions between pets and their owners, this video is for you. A cat can be seen in the video giving its pet mother a paw massage and kissing her on the cheek. It’s possible that the touching video will have you saying “aww” over and over again.

The clip starts out with the pet parent cuddling the family cat. Cat may be seen rubbing its face to the pet mom’s. The cat eventually starts pecking her too.

Just yesterday, the footage was uploaded. The video has been seen over 6,600,000 times since it was first shared. In addition, the video was liked by close to 62,000 people. A number of remarks have been made in response to the share.

An Instagram user wrote, “Mine bit my foot this morning since I decided to shower before feeding her.” Another said, “One of these days a cat will adore me like this, 0/2 so far.” While some felines thrive on intimate human companionship, others thrive when given more room to roam.

They are all so different and lovely,” said a third. A fourth joked, “Mine does this with her claws out and stabs me in the face.” ‘I would give anything for my cats to do this to me,’ said a fifth.

