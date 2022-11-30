Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Cat massages and kisses its pet mother’s cheek
Watch viral: Cat massages and kisses its pet mother’s cheek

Watch viral: Cat massages and kisses its pet mother’s cheek

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Cat massages and kisses its pet mother’s cheek
Advertisement
  • Video was uploaded on Instagram by a user and then reposted by a page.
  • A cat can be seen giving its pet mother a paw massage and kissing her on the cheek.
  • The video has been seen over 6,600,000 times since it was first shared.
Advertisement

If you get a kick out of witnessing cute interactions between pets and their owners, this video is for you. A cat can be seen in the video giving its pet mother a paw massage and kissing her on the cheek. It’s possible that the touching video will have you saying “aww” over and over again.

This video was uploaded on Instagram by a user and then reposted by a page.
The clip starts out with the pet parent cuddling the family cat. Cat may be seen rubbing its face to the pet mom’s. The cat eventually starts pecking her too.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

Advertisement

Just yesterday, the footage was uploaded. The video has been seen over 6,600,000 times since it was first shared. In addition, the video was liked by close to 62,000 people. A number of remarks have been made in response to the share.

An Instagram user wrote, “Mine bit my foot this morning since I decided to shower before feeding her.” Another said, “One of these days a cat will adore me like this, 0/2 so far.” While some felines thrive on intimate human companionship, others thrive when given more room to roam.

They are all so different and lovely,” said a third. A fourth joked, “Mine does this with her claws out and stabs me in the face.” ‘I would give anything for my cats to do this to me,’ said a fifth.

Also Read

Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier
Watch viral: Cat amused by steam from humidifier

Reddit user made a video of a cat amused by steam from...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Bizarre Case: Karnataka Man Swallows 187 Coins stunned doctors
Bizarre Case: Karnataka Man Swallows 187 Coins stunned doctors
IFS Officer Shares Video of 'Jesus' Lizard 'Walking' on Water
IFS Officer Shares Video of 'Jesus' Lizard 'Walking' on Water
Korean YouTuber Sexually Harassed in Mumbai, both are arrested
Korean YouTuber Sexually Harassed in Mumbai, both are arrested
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story