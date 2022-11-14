Advertisement
  Watch viral: Elephant shares affection on TV reporter
Watch viral: Elephant shares affection on TV reporter

  • Reporter Alvin Patterson Kaunda was interviewing a representative from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
  • While he was speaking, an elephant decided to give him a kiss in appreciation for the shelter he was building for them.
  • It started by pecking him in the left ear, then moved in closer to his face.
A TV reporter was interviewing a representative from a wildlife trust about the orphaned elephants they were caring for when one of the elephants chose to give him a lot of affection. After trying to keep his composure for a while, journalist Alvin Patterson Kaunda finally lost it when an elephant dabbed him in the face with its trunk and kissed him.

The Instagram account of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is where the adorable clip was first shared. More than a million people regularly check the page to read the wonderful writings about elephants from the trust.

Everyone aspires to the spotlight, it seems.“Everyone wants to be the star! Kindani was so inspired by Alvin’s performance that she decided to steal her own moment in the spotlight,”  the post stated.

On camera, Kaunda discusses orphaned elephants and the need of protecting wildlife in the wild. While he was speaking, one of the elephants at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust decided to give him a kiss in appreciation for the shelter he was discussing building for them.

It started by pecking him in the left ear, then moved in closer to his face. That’s really cute, right?

