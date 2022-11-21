Watch viral: Golden Retrievers find another dog in basement

Instagram video shows two Golden Retrievers discovering a third “pooch” in the basement.

The videos recording varied actions of the Golden Retrievers are frequently incredibly funny to watch. People tend to feel happier after watching videos like that.

Like this Instagram video showing two dogs’ shock after discovering a third “pooch” in the basement. The video may make you laugh and feel warm and fuzzy inside.

The viral video was first released on an Instagram page devoted to the dogs Everest and Ellinor, but it went viral after being reposted on another Instagram page. They captioned the video, “Doin’ a protecc.”

One of the Golden Retrievers is first seen glancing at the camera before turning his attention to the basement. Another dog is visible at the bottom of the steps as the video progresses.

As the video progressed, it became evident why they had stopped. It’s a tote with a canine illustration. The video concludes with both the pups abandoning the idea of going downstairs and running back to their person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DogsOfIG // Great Pet Care (@dogsofinstagram)

It’s been around 11 hours since the video was first uploaded. The video has been viewed over 5,40,00 times since it was posted, and that number keeps rising. Furthermore, the video has approximately 27,000 likes. People’s responses to the video ranged widely.

One Instagram user joked, “He does appear real to be fair.” “They responded, nah… not going to take a chance,” agreed a third. A third voice chimed in, “It’s time to explore!” What a priceless moment! Initially, it terrified me a little bit too. “Really cute though!” exclaimed a fourth.

