Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Golden Retrievers find another dog in basement
Watch viral: Golden Retrievers find another dog in basement

Watch viral: Golden Retrievers find another dog in basement

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Golden Retrievers find another dog in basement

Watch viral: Golden Retrievers find another dog in basement

Advertisement
  • Instagram video shows two Golden Retrievers discovering a third “pooch” in the basement.
  • The video has been viewed over 5,40,00 times since it was posted.
  • It’s been around 11 hours since the video was first uploaded.
Advertisement

The videos recording varied actions of the Golden Retrievers are frequently incredibly funny to watch. People tend to feel happier after watching videos like that.

Like this Instagram video showing two dogs’ shock after discovering a third “pooch” in the basement. The video may make you laugh and feel warm and fuzzy inside.

The viral video was first released on an Instagram page devoted to the dogs Everest and Ellinor, but it went viral after being reposted on another Instagram page. They captioned the video, “Doin’ a protecc.”

One of the Golden Retrievers is first seen glancing at the camera before turning his attention to the basement. Another dog is visible at the bottom of the steps as the video progresses.

As the video progressed, it became evident why they had stopped. It’s a tote with a canine illustration. The video concludes with both the pups abandoning the idea of going downstairs and running back to their person.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by DogsOfIG // Great Pet Care (@dogsofinstagram)

It’s been around 11 hours since the video was first uploaded. The video has been viewed over 5,40,00 times since it was posted, and that number keeps rising. Furthermore, the video has approximately 27,000 likes. People’s responses to the video ranged widely.

One Instagram user joked, “He does appear real to be fair.” “They responded, nah… not going to take a chance,” agreed a third. A third voice chimed in, “It’s time to explore!” What a priceless moment! Initially, it terrified me a little bit too. “Really cute though!” exclaimed a fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch viral: Video shows man playing piano for two elephants
Watch viral: Video shows man playing piano for two elephants

Paul Barton uploaded the video to his YouTube channel in 2019. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story