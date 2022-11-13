Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Hippo’s reactions to keeper will make you smile
Articles
Video clips of people interacting with animals are common on the Internet, and they’re always cute to watch. Those are the clips that blow people away and make them laugh. Like the hippo in this video who gets really delighted to meet its owner. You might find yourself viewing this adorable film more than once.

The video has a caption that says,“Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies,” At the beginning of the video, a rhino is seen standing in a cage. As soon as an animal keeper gets close, the animal gets excited and starts running from one end of the enclosure to the other.

Two days ago, the footage became live on the internet. The video has gone viral since it was shared. The video has had about 1.4 million views to date, and the figure is growing.

“So cute,” one Twitter user commented. “I love it,” said another. “Rhino zoomies are my new favourite thing,” a third said. “Rhino babies are adorable,” said a fourth. “Love, pure and simple, no restrictions,” a fifth said.

