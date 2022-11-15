Watch viral: Icelandic man bakes bread underneath

Travel blogger Kyana Sue Powers uploaded the video to her Instagram account.

The video shows a man in Iceland using hot springs to bake bread below.

Powers captioned the video, “Fresh Rye Bread is my new favorite”.

Bread baked in the ground? This fantastic video proves it beyond a reasonable doubt. It shows a man in Iceland using the hot springs to bake bread below. Perhaps the video will cause you to gasp in shock.

The video begins with a man using a shovel to excavate some earth. The full procedure for baking bread is then detailed in the video. In addition, the video shows the blogger boiling eggs right there.

Check out the clip right over here.

The clip was uploaded several months ago. The video has been viewed and commented on by many people since it was first posted. An Instagram user stated their desire to relocate to Iceland. Amazing,” said someone else. ‘That is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time omg,’ said a third. A fourth user simply said, “Oh adore this.” I’m curious as to your reaction to the clip.

